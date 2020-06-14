Apartment List
/
TN
/
farragut
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Farragut renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
Results within 1 mile of Farragut

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
11807 Black Road Available 07/01/20 Newly Built with Wooded Seclusion - NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
455 Bramblewood Lane, #2
455 Bramblewood Lane, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
Summer Move-in Special! $500 off the first month's rent and waived application & admin fees (up to a $290 value!) if lease signed before June 30th! This charming brick townhome is ideally located in the highly sought after West Knoxville area, and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Town Creek Rd W, Unit B8
2300 Town Creek Road West, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Two Bedroom, One & a Half Bath Townhome. This Unit has been Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Pantry.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
9106 Woodpark Ln - B
9106 Woodpark Lane Northwest, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Large Three Bedroom Two and a Half Bathroom Townhome!! This Unit has New Hardwood Floors, New Carpet, New Countertops and Newer Appliances. There is a Laundry Room, Lots of Closet Space, Fireplace, Dining Room and a Spacious Private Patio.
Results within 10 miles of Farragut
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bearden
6 Units Available
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Hills
16 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Located in the heart of Knoxville, tucked away off of Kingston Pike, Emerson Northshore’s location has you right where you need to be. Welcome to life at Emerson.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
407 W. College Ave.
407 West College Avenue, Friendsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
407 W. College Ave. Available 06/15/20 One-Level Country Charmer - Lovely brick rancher home in the heart of Friendsville. Just a few blocks from Friendsville Elementary, walking distance to the Caf, and 10 minutes to downtown Maryville.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
254 Jefferson Ave.
254 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with New Deck! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful new laminate flooring in kitchen upon entry, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, newer windows.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6406 Airtree Ln
6406 Airtree Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Convenient newer home for rent - Property Id: 233119 Convenient newer home for rent. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1594 sqft
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
323 Vanosdale Road
323 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
323 Vanosdale Road Available 07/01/20 3BR One-Level near West Town Mall - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all on one level Just down the street from West Hills Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Farragut, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Farragut renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Farragut 3 BedroomsFarragut Apartments with BalconyFarragut Apartments with Garage
Farragut Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarragut Apartments with Parking
Farragut Dog Friendly ApartmentsFarragut Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNTellico Village, TN
Athens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville