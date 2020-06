Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful just remodeled office space! New Paint! New Carpet! New AC systems! New Roof! Total of seven offices with an entry area, kitchen, and break room! Corner end cap property with LOTS of Windows! Front entry with plenty of parking. Two additional entries from the side & one from the back! Space could possibly be split for the right tenant! Ready NOW for immediate occupancy!