Apartment List
/
TN
/
collierville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Collierville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
44 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
30 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$933
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,588
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
4484 Pinegate Drive
4484 Pinegate Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,580
2766 sqft
4484 Pinegate Drive Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Southeast Memphis Avaiable July 1, 2020 - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
7902 North Rushmeade Circle
7902 Rushmeade Cir N, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1314 sqft
Now leasing a 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Memphis. - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richwood
1 Unit Available
7956 Tankerston Drive
7956 Tankerston Drive, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2477 sqft
7956 Tankerston Drive Available 06/17/20 Southeast Memphis Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath With Bonus Room - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
618 W. Ashley Glen Cv.
618 West Ashley Glen Circle, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2107 sqft
618 W. Ashley Glen Circle - Self Tour Through Rently + New Wood Floors + Turn Key Ready - Stunning 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
1041 Cross Wood Lane
1041 Cross Wood Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
On a Corner in Cordova Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot in the Cordova Ridge neighborhood, just off Houston Levee Road, just south of Macon Road.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Germantown
1 Unit Available
3048 SANDY CREEK
3048 Sandy Creek Drive, Germantown, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful home in one of the most Exclusive Neighborhoods in Germantown! New Everything! New Paint throughout! New Carpet! Granite Countertops! Master Bedroom Suite with Seperate His and Her's Bath areas, Two Big Closets, Seperate Shower & Private
Results within 10 miles of Collierville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$898
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hickory Hill
4 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
City Guide for Collierville, TN

Collierville bleeds athleticism as home to a slew of athletes, including baseball players Zack Cozart, Drew Pomeranz, and Emery Adams.

Located just east of Memphis is the quaint little country town of Collierville that serves as home to nearly 50,000 Tennesseans. Basically, Collierville is just a neighborhood in Memphis. But don’t tell Collierville residents that, since they have a ton of pride in their hometown and like to think its its own special place in Tennessee. Collierville does, in fact, have its own government, as well as a good deal of history. You can feel it in the Historic Square Colliervilles "downtown," which remains exactly how it was when it was founded like a small, Southern, country village center. Collierville has a ton of shopping and restaurants, and it’s actually considered a pretty nice place to live. The houses in Collierville tend to be huge, though often McMansions. And the yards are expansive, since there’s a ton of space to stretch out around here. If youre looking for a home surrounded by Southern hospitality, delicious food and awesome shopping opportunities look no further. You can find that all in Collierville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Collierville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Collierville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Collierville 1 BedroomsCollierville 2 BedroomsCollierville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollierville 3 BedroomsCollierville Accessible Apartments
Collierville Apartments with BalconyCollierville Apartments with GarageCollierville Apartments with GymCollierville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollierville Apartments with Parking
Collierville Apartments with PoolCollierville Apartments with Washer-DryerCollierville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollierville Furnished ApartmentsCollierville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNOlive Branch, MSOxford, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College