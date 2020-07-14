Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center courtyard guest suite lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community. The uniquely designed apartment living offers brand new one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom apartments. With spacious floor plans our apartments in Collierville, TN is modernly designed to best fit your needs. The Carrington at Schilling Farms is conveniently located in the beautiful town of Collierville, TN, a suburb located in the Memphis metropolitan area. Collierville, TN was recently chosen as one of Relocate-America's Top 100 places to live in 2008, and today The Carrington at Schilling Farms provides the luxury of our apartments and townhomes located in the heart of the city. Check out our wonderful Community, Unit Amenities and inquire about your next apartment in Collierville, TN today!