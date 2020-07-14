All apartments in Collierville
Carrington at Schilling Farms

1020 Schilling Row Ave ·
Location

1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN 38017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 914-914 · Avail. now

$1,333

Studio · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 906-204 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,168

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 262-101 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 247-101 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,339

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 260-203 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 270-304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,373

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Unit 271-201 · Avail. Nov 8

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255-255 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Unit 250-250 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington at Schilling Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
courtyard
guest suite
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community. The uniquely designed apartment living offers brand new one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom apartments. With spacious floor plans our apartments in Collierville, TN is modernly designed to best fit your needs. The Carrington at Schilling Farms is conveniently located in the beautiful town of Collierville, TN, a suburb located in the Memphis metropolitan area. Collierville, TN was recently chosen as one of Relocate-America's Top 100 places to live in 2008, and today The Carrington at Schilling Farms provides the luxury of our apartments and townhomes located in the heart of the city. Check out our wonderful Community, Unit Amenities and inquire about your next apartment in Collierville, TN today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $300 deposit; $200 administrative fee and $75.00 application fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: Vicious breeds restricted
Dogs
deposit: $25
Cats
deposit: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have any available units?
Carrington at Schilling Farms has 10 units available starting at $1,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carrington at Schilling Farms have?
Some of Carrington at Schilling Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington at Schilling Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington at Schilling Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington at Schilling Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms is pet friendly.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms offer parking?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms offers parking.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have a pool?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms has a pool.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have accessible units?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms has accessible units.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Carrington at Schilling Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carrington at Schilling Farms has units with air conditioning.
