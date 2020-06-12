/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
35 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
16 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1672 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
335 Homeville Road
335 Homeville Road, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Beautiful home ready for YOU! Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an extra office/exercise/bedroom off the master bedroom, beautiful back yard with porch for entertaining Must see! Will not last! Self tour through Rently. Apply online at www.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4851 RAINY PASS
4851 Rainy Pass Drive, Collierville, TN
Wonderful Family home on large fenced lot. Luxury Master Down Hardwood and Tile flooring down. Large open kitchen with hearth room Granitecounters and SS applicances Three bedrooms and two bonus rooms upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Homeville Road
370 Homeville Road, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
988 sqft
Great, home call now for showing - Come see this adorable home, it will not last long. It has three bedroom and two full bathroom. Fully fenced in back yard, plenty of space for your family gatherings. Call for more information 901-260-0206 Ext.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
9274 N Fairmont Cir
9274 North Fairmont Circle, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3br Beautiful Upgraded 2,247 sq ft 2 Garage Home - Property Id: 289509 This home is priced to rent! Built in 2003 this 2247 sq. ft home features a 2-car garage, hardwood, fireplace & backyard pergola.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Easonwood Avenue
318 Easonwood Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1520 sqft
318 Easonwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMFORTABLE IN COLLIERVILLE - This 3 bedroom home is located just north of Powell Park off Greenview Road in a quiet family neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shea Downs
1 Unit Available
1381 Calumet Farms DR
1381 Calmut Farms Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1822 sqft
1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4613 W ASHGLEN
4613 Ashglen Cir W, Collierville, TN
Hardwood throughout. Great floorplan. Convenient location with easy access to Hwy 385/Houston Levee. Short walk to the open air mall, restaurants etc. 2200 sec deposit, 1 year min lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
4810 FOREST HILL-IRENE
4810 Forest Hill-Irene Road, Collierville, TN
Stunning 4 bedrm/5 bath (3 full/2 half) custom home on over an acre! Newly remodeled kitchen (granite, lighting, cabinets & high-end appls).Updated Master suite w/fireplace down; wood-paneled office also down.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
992-E S Ash Ridge
992 East South Street, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
992 S. Ash Ridge #E -(AVAILABLE 6/23/2020) Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level townhome with kitchen and spacious living room located upstairs with access to the private deck. Kitchen features refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1218 SIMMONSRIDGE
1218 Simmonsridge Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Sought after location off Shelton & more expensive homes. Updated 3BR/2BA/1 Car Garage w/work area. Huge fenced back yard w/covered patio, ideal for family & playgroud. Updated throughout w/plank laminate in Great Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchen & Entry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
397 BOULDINCREST
397 Bouldincrest Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Lovely single family home with ideal location to city schools. 3 BR 2 BA. New windows, driveway with single carport. Recently sodded back yard and fenced back yard. Refrigerator included. Available June 6, 2020
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
519 Itawamba Rd
519 Itawamba Road, Collierville, TN
The property is located in Collierville. Custom built to provide a home for multiple adults that is under one roof.
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
33 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1250 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Cedar Lake
63 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1339 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
