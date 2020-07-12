100 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collierville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1271 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
8 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
392 Little Oak Ln.
392 Little Oak Lane, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
392 Little Oak Ln.- Open Floor Layout + All Kitchen Appliances + Move-in Ready+ Self Tour Avaialble - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Collierville is now available for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shea Downs
1381 Calumet Farms Dr
1381 Calmut Farms Drive, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1822 sqft
1381 Calumet Farms Dr- Collierville HomeAvailable For Rent. + All Appliances + Community Pool - Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 baths Home located in Shea Downs Condo Subdivision of Collierville is now available.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
184 E SOUTH
184 East South Street, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
What Collierville has been waiting for! Located just off Collierville's historic town square, South Street Station is the perfect alternative to apartment living! 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
461 DOVE VALLEY
461 Dove Valley Road, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Gorgeous home, available 8-1. 4 large bedrooms with 2 bedrooms down, gorgeous pool with a 2 car carport that functions perfectly as a covered patio. updated kitchen and lighting, hardwood floors. newer paint and carpet. pets considered. owner/agent

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
338 NEW BYHALIA
338 New Byhalia Road, Collierville, TN
7 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful just remodeled office space! New Paint! New Carpet! New AC systems! New Roof! Total of seven offices with an entry area, kitchen, and break room! Corner end cap property with LOTS of Windows! Front entry with plenty of parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
186 E. Poplar Ave.
186 East Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1208 sqft
186 E. Poplar Aver - Charming Colliervilee Home + Great Amenities+ Turn Key Ready - This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Collierville is now available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
320 SCARLETTS
320 Scarlett's Way, Collierville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great Single story 4 bedroom home on large fenced lot. Luxury Master Formal Dining Eat in kitchen 2 car garage Large Great Room Home is ready for early August Occupancy
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
30 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,085
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Richwood
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:55am
Contact for Availability
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 8 at 05:23am
1 Unit Available
Lake Village
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$918
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
3425 Bent Grass Cove
3425 Bent Grass Cove, Shelby County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$7,900
7610 sqft
5BR/6ba home, 7600 sq ft, located on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Pool, hot tub & outdoor kitchen! - Incredible estate home on the 15th tee of TPC Southwind! Guard gated community! 5BR, 4 full baths and two half baths, 7600 sq ft, 5 fireplaces!

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1066 Carib Loop E
1066 Carib Loop E, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2364 sqft
This 2- storey- build for rent property in Cordova is currently under construction. It will soon feature its unique modern architectural design with an amazing interior set up. It also has a family room, a salon bath, and a double garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1983 Kimbrough Road #3
1983 Kimbrough Road, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1400 sqft
2BR/2.5ba townhome in heart of Germantown! Includes water and most lawn maintenance! Pets are owner approval, fees apply! - Two story townhome in Germantown, Renovated kitchen w stainless appliances, eat in area, fridge, washer & dryer.
City Guide for Collierville, TN

Collierville bleeds athleticism as home to a slew of athletes, including baseball players Zack Cozart, Drew Pomeranz, and Emery Adams.

Located just east of Memphis is the quaint little country town of Collierville that serves as home to nearly 50,000 Tennesseans. Basically, Collierville is just a neighborhood in Memphis. But don’t tell Collierville residents that, since they have a ton of pride in their hometown and like to think its its own special place in Tennessee. Collierville does, in fact, have its own government, as well as a good deal of history. You can feel it in the Historic Square Colliervilles "downtown," which remains exactly how it was when it was founded like a small, Southern, country village center. Collierville has a ton of shopping and restaurants, and it’s actually considered a pretty nice place to live. The houses in Collierville tend to be huge, though often McMansions. And the yards are expansive, since there’s a ton of space to stretch out around here. If youre looking for a home surrounded by Southern hospitality, delicious food and awesome shopping opportunities look no further. You can find that all in Collierville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Collierville, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collierville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

