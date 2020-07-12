100 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN with parking
Collierville bleeds athleticism as home to a slew of athletes, including baseball players Zack Cozart, Drew Pomeranz, and Emery Adams.
Located just east of Memphis is the quaint little country town of Collierville that serves as home to nearly 50,000 Tennesseans. Basically, Collierville is just a neighborhood in Memphis. But don’t tell Collierville residents that, since they have a ton of pride in their hometown and like to think its its own special place in Tennessee. Collierville does, in fact, have its own government, as well as a good deal of history. You can feel it in the Historic Square Colliervilles "downtown," which remains exactly how it was when it was founded like a small, Southern, country village center. Collierville has a ton of shopping and restaurants, and it’s actually considered a pretty nice place to live. The houses in Collierville tend to be huge, though often McMansions. And the yards are expansive, since there’s a ton of space to stretch out around here. If youre looking for a home surrounded by Southern hospitality, delicious food and awesome shopping opportunities look no further. You can find that all in Collierville. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Collierville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.