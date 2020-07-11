/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
8 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
Studio
$1,333
1208 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
33 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1311 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
92 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1421 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Lakes of Forest Hill
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1382 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Rocky Point Road Corridor
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
44 Units Available
Cedar Lake
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,054
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
62 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,714
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55am
Contact for Availability
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12616 Fox Run Cv
12616 Fox Run Cove, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Bonus Room! - No Pets! ~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1983 Kimbrough Road #3
1983 Kimbrough Road, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1400 sqft
2BR/2.5ba townhome in heart of Germantown! Includes water and most lawn maintenance! Pets are owner approval, fees apply! - Two story townhome in Germantown, Renovated kitchen w stainless appliances, eat in area, fridge, washer & dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr
7185 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1501 sqft
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr Available 07/13/20 7185 Crape Myrtle Dr - Coming Soon + Available 7/13/2020 +Stunning Olive Branch Home - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Alexander's Crossing Subdivision of Olive Branch.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Gray's Creek
1166 S COLLIERVILLE ARLINGTON
1166 Collierville Arlington Rd, Shelby County, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just like new...clean & ready for move-in! Master plus Office/BR (split) & 2 full baths down - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath up!! Equipped with Fridge, Washer & Dryer! Nice Fenced Patio and Covered Porch! Double Garage! Available for immediate occupancy!
Results within 10 miles of Collierville
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
River Oaks
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,305
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
50 Units Available
Hunters Hollow North
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
16 Units Available
Hickory Hill
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
39 Units Available
Kirby Woods
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
