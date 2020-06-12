/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Collierville, TN
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
35 Units Available
Madison at Schilling Farms
160 Madison Farms Ln, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1026 sqft
Close to E Winchester Blvd and Highway 385. Stylish living community with pool, volleyball court, business center, and a gym. Modern apartments feature a balcony/patio, fireplace, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Carrington at Schilling Farms
1020 Schilling Row Ave, Collierville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1193 sqft
The Carrington at Schilling Farms offers luxury apartments for rent in Collierville, TN's most prestigious master-planned community.
Results within 1 mile of Collierville
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
43 Units Available
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1169 sqft
Upscale apartment community features large pool, modern gym, tennis court and indoor basketball court. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Collierville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
34 Units Available
Miller Creek at Germantown
3769 Skipping Stone Trce, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large closets. Located in the Germantown neighborhood close to shopping and nightlife.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
110 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1160 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:08am
Lake Village
3 Units Available
Plantation
9305 Stateline Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$883
1043 sqft
Apartments with alarm, walk-in closets, and ceiling fan. On State Line Road close to Hwy 78 and I-240. Residents have access to a stocked fishing lake, swimming pools, BBQ facilities, and outdoor tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1039 sqft
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Cedar Lake
64 Units Available
Springs at Forest Hill
3750 Moraine St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1131 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Forest Hill offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Richwood
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
44 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
6 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lakes of Forest Hill
10 Units Available
Waterford Place
8037 Waterford Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1191 sqft
Luxury apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
63 Units Available
Thornwood
1941 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1480 sqft
Experience the comforts of luxury living without the hassles of upkeep. Only steps away from GPAC, the library, parks, dining and shopping, The Residences at Thornwood apartment homes are convenient to everywhere you want to be.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8520 Farmington Blvd
8520 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
8520 Farmington Blvd. - Germantown Townhome For Rent+Turn Key Ready - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in Farmington Boulevard Subdivision of Germantown is now available for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Collierville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Countrywood
37 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Gray's Creek
19 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Fox Meadows
10 Units Available
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$912
1160 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Kirby Woods
66 Units Available
Vantage at Germantown
7885 Silver Spur Cir N, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Germantown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1219 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hunters Hollow South
3 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
