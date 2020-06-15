Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

906 Boylston St. Available 06/26/20 Coming in June - Great North Chattanooga Location - This conveniently LOCATED and RECENTLY UPDATED 1920's bungalow is truly a must see!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has spacious rooms and open living area with electric fireplace, a low maintenance yard and wonderful front porch are just a few of the features that make this home so appealing. This home is move-in ready, and in a much desired location and the Normal Park School zone.



Pet friendly -certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply

Gas Heat

600 Credit Scores are required

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



