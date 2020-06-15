All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

906 Boylston St.

906 Boylston Street · (423) 800-5031
Location

906 Boylston Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 906 Boylston St. · Avail. Jun 26

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
906 Boylston St. Available 06/26/20 Coming in June - Great North Chattanooga Location - This conveniently LOCATED and RECENTLY UPDATED 1920's bungalow is truly a must see!! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has spacious rooms and open living area with electric fireplace, a low maintenance yard and wonderful front porch are just a few of the features that make this home so appealing. This home is move-in ready, and in a much desired location and the Normal Park School zone.

Pet friendly -certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply
Gas Heat
600 Credit Scores are required
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4063993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Boylston St. have any available units?
906 Boylston St. has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Boylston St. have?
Some of 906 Boylston St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Boylston St. currently offering any rent specials?
906 Boylston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Boylston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Boylston St. is pet friendly.
Does 906 Boylston St. offer parking?
No, 906 Boylston St. does not offer parking.
Does 906 Boylston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Boylston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Boylston St. have a pool?
No, 906 Boylston St. does not have a pool.
Does 906 Boylston St. have accessible units?
No, 906 Boylston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Boylston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Boylston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
