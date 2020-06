Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Coming Soon - Cozy Family Home in Northshore! - Great location in Northshore! Convenient to dining, shopping and entertainment, as well as local attractions, such as Coolidge Park! Very spacious home with high ceilings! Refrigerator and stove are included, and washer and dryer hookups. Plenty of parking.



Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3217981)