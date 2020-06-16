All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

315 Tremont St

315 Tremont Street · (423) 763-7026
Location

315 Tremont Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Tremont St · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
$350 OFF 1st Month's Rent, May Move in!! Fully Furnished 3 BR/2 BA home in the heart of popular North Chattanooga! - $350 OFF the 1st Month's Rent with a May Move in!

This open and spacious 3 BR/2BA bungalow is fully furnished with brand new furnishing! Located on Tremont Street in the heart of North Chattanooga. Updated with an open floor plan with new kitchen. Main level living and dining area with kitchen access flows to the master suite. Lower level has it's own entrance and screened in porch. Two bedrooms with large closets, full bath and laundry room. Low maintenance lawn has a huge deck in the back with mountain views. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops and plenty of shopping.
Schedule a Showing!

BASICS
* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/
* Availability: Now!
* Pets Allowed: Yes
* Parking: Parking on Street right in front of home
* Lease Term: 3 months+
*** Please reach out if you have been displaced by the recent tornado in the area. We are able to write up 6 month leases with a different rate and with restrictions.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No Smoking
* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying. Application turn around time is 1-3 Business days
* Security Deposit: One Months Rent (-$250 nonrefundable Leasing Fee)
* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable
* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)

www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com
Contact Us:
O: (423)763-7026
O: (423)460-6000

(RLNE5505332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

