315 Tremont St

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking key fob access

$350 OFF 1st Month's Rent, May Move in!! Fully Furnished 3 BR/2 BA home in the heart of popular North Chattanooga! - $350 OFF the 1st Month's Rent with a May Move in!



This open and spacious 3 BR/2BA bungalow is fully furnished with brand new furnishing! Located on Tremont Street in the heart of North Chattanooga. Updated with an open floor plan with new kitchen. Main level living and dining area with kitchen access flows to the master suite. Lower level has it's own entrance and screened in porch. Two bedrooms with large closets, full bath and laundry room. Low maintenance lawn has a huge deck in the back with mountain views. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops and plenty of shopping.

BASICS

* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/

* Availability: Now!

* Pets Allowed: Yes

* Parking: Parking on Street right in front of home

* Lease Term: 3 months+

*** Please reach out if you have been displaced by the recent tornado in the area. We are able to write up 6 month leases with a different rate and with restrictions.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No Smoking

* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying. Application turn around time is 1-3 Business days

* Security Deposit: One Months Rent (-$250 nonrefundable Leasing Fee)

* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable

* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)



www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com

Contact Us:

O: (423)763-7026

O: (423)460-6000



