2207 E 12th St

For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1311076 to view more pictures of this property. Well designed New Construction Rental in Ridgedale! NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! Estimated completion date is July 1st, 2020. Home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,590sf. This rental comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliance package, washer, dryer, and flat screen tv. Hardwood floors throughout, shaker wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, large master suite with private master bath and walk in shower. Parking in rear is off street. Front and back porches. Good sized laundry room off back of home. Application fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, size and a $500 non-refundable pet fee.