Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:04 AM

2207 E 12th St

2207 East 12th Street · (423) 596-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 East 12th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
For more information, contact Mac Hibbett at (423) 596-3004. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/chattanooga/1311076 to view more pictures of this property. Well designed New Construction Rental in Ridgedale! NOW PRE-LEASING!!!! Estimated completion date is July 1st, 2020. Home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1,590sf. This rental comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliance package, washer, dryer, and flat screen tv. Hardwood floors throughout, shaker wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, large master suite with private master bath and walk in shower. Parking in rear is off street. Front and back porches. Good sized laundry room off back of home. Application fee is $40 per applicant. Pets negotiable on age, breed, size and a $500 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 E 12th St have any available units?
2207 E 12th St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 E 12th St have?
Some of 2207 E 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2207 E 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 E 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 E 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 2207 E 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 2207 E 12th St does offer parking.
Does 2207 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 E 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 2207 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2207 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2207 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
