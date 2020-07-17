All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 1317 Falmouth Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
1317 Falmouth Rd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:21 PM

1317 Falmouth Rd

1317 Falmouth Road · (423) 304-6114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1317 Falmouth Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverview - Stuart Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent or Sale. Unfurnished luxurious amenities abound in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a private and low maintenance wooded lot in the heart of Riverview. Not only is this home move-in ready, but it boasts hardwoods and tile throughout, decorative lighting, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen, master on the main, spacious rooms, wonderful storage via closets and the unfinished basement, an upper level bonus room, a 2 bay garage, covered front porch, covered patio and 2 screened porches - perfect for everyday relaxing or extending your entertaining to the outdoors. There is even a private office with separate entry on the lower level which is perfect for someone who works from home or would like a quiet studio. To top it off, you are within walking or biking distance of the Riverview park, The Chattanooga Golf and Country Club, schools, shopping, restaurants, the North Shore and even downtown Chattanooga. Please call for more information about this hidden jewel and to schedule your private showing today. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify any and all information they deem important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Falmouth Rd have any available units?
1317 Falmouth Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Falmouth Rd have?
Some of 1317 Falmouth Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Falmouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Falmouth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Falmouth Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Falmouth Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1317 Falmouth Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Falmouth Rd offers parking.
Does 1317 Falmouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Falmouth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Falmouth Rd have a pool?
No, 1317 Falmouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Falmouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 1317 Falmouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Falmouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Falmouth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1317 Falmouth Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina Pointe
5750 Lake Resort Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNManchester, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcHickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain CreekNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity