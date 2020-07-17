1317 Falmouth Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

For Rent or Sale. Unfurnished luxurious amenities abound in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a private and low maintenance wooded lot in the heart of Riverview. Not only is this home move-in ready, but it boasts hardwoods and tile throughout, decorative lighting, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, a gourmet kitchen, master on the main, spacious rooms, wonderful storage via closets and the unfinished basement, an upper level bonus room, a 2 bay garage, covered front porch, covered patio and 2 screened porches - perfect for everyday relaxing or extending your entertaining to the outdoors. There is even a private office with separate entry on the lower level which is perfect for someone who works from home or would like a quiet studio. To top it off, you are within walking or biking distance of the Riverview park, The Chattanooga Golf and Country Club, schools, shopping, restaurants, the North Shore and even downtown Chattanooga. Please call for more information about this hidden jewel and to schedule your private showing today. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify any and all information they deem important.