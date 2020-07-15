1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs. There are 2 full bathrooms that have been completely remodeled with ceramic tile one on each level. The kitchen has new modern cabinets and counter top with a nice lazy Susie. New ceramic floor in kitchen and bathroom. The separate laundry room has new LVP flooring. No worry about carpet allergies because the hardwood floors have been refinished. It has a nice size rocking chair front porch.



Pets require owner approval. No Dangerous Breeds, must be at least 2 years old, less than 40 pounds. 2 pets max with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



Please go to www.greyhavenrealty.com to schedule a self show viewing.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5869872)