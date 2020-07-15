All apartments in Chattanooga
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue

1207 North Chamberlain Avenue · (423) 800-5031 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 North Chamberlain Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Glenwood - Eastdale

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue · Avail. now

$1,750

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Coming Soon! Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths near Memorial Hospital - You will love the beautiful Kitchen and Bathroom remodel. If you needs lots of rooms, this house is for you. It has 2/3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs. There are 2 full bathrooms that have been completely remodeled with ceramic tile one on each level. The kitchen has new modern cabinets and counter top with a nice lazy Susie. New ceramic floor in kitchen and bathroom. The separate laundry room has new LVP flooring. No worry about carpet allergies because the hardwood floors have been refinished. It has a nice size rocking chair front porch.

Pets require owner approval. No Dangerous Breeds, must be at least 2 years old, less than 40 pounds. 2 pets max with a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Please go to www.greyhavenrealty.com to schedule a self show viewing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5869872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have any available units?
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have?
Some of 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue offer parking?
No, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have a pool?
No, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 N. Chamberlain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
