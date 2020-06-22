104 N Moore Rd

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location. Inside this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home you'll find original hardwood floors, an open floor plan, new windows, stainless steel applianes, and fresh neutral paint throughout. Additionally, there is a cellar-style basement for plenty of storage and laundry hook ups. Step out onto the back porch and enjoy a firepit and large backyard. This home won't last long so call us today for your showing! **HOUSE WILL BE UNFURNISHED**



