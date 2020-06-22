All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 104 N Moore Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
104 N Moore Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

104 N Moore Rd

104 North Moore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

104 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Brainerd

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Charmer! - Welcome home to 104 N Moore Road! When you arrive at this home you'll notice an adorable house with a fenced in backyard, plenty of parking, and a very convenient location. Inside this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home you'll find original hardwood floors, an open floor plan, new windows, stainless steel applianes, and fresh neutral paint throughout. Additionally, there is a cellar-style basement for plenty of storage and laundry hook ups. Step out onto the back porch and enjoy a firepit and large backyard. This home won't last long so call us today for your showing! **HOUSE WILL BE UNFURNISHED**

(RLNE5851522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 N Moore Rd have any available units?
104 N Moore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 N Moore Rd have?
Some of 104 N Moore Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 N Moore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
104 N Moore Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 N Moore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 N Moore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 104 N Moore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 104 N Moore Rd does offer parking.
Does 104 N Moore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 N Moore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 N Moore Rd have a pool?
No, 104 N Moore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 104 N Moore Rd have accessible units?
No, 104 N Moore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 104 N Moore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 N Moore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windridge
1175 Pineville Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Radius Mountain Creek
936 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37343
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Legacy at Elements
7310 Standifer Gap Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University