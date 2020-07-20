773 Lynnwood Farms Drive

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in Lynnwood Farms Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, Close to Pineville and Charlotte and Local Restaurants/Shopping. 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bonus (Master Bedroom on Main Level), 3 Bathrooms, Large Open Floor Plan with Dining Room with high ceiling, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Screened in Porch with view of large backyard. Storage Building. Single Family Only. Landscaping Included.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE4995053)