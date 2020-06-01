All apartments in Seven Oaks
805 Seton Road
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

805 Seton Road

805 Seton Road · (803) 594-4450
Location

805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC 29212
Challendon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car garage!

This Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

s cozy brick home home is a must see!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Seton Road have any available units?
805 Seton Road has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Seton Road have?
Some of 805 Seton Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 Seton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Seton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Seton Road is pet friendly.
Does 805 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 805 Seton Road does offer parking.
Does 805 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Seton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Seton Road have a pool?
No, 805 Seton Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 805 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Seton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Seton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
