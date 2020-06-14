47 Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC with garage
"I grew up in South Carolina, Singing all them bluegrass and country songs" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low Country")
Seven Oaks is a town of 15,755 in Lexington County, South Carolina. It’s about 3 miles to Dutch Fork and 82 miles to Charlotte, North Carolina, so basically it’s in the sticks. People love South Carolina because it feel like a slice of heaven – gorgeous weather, easy access to the ocean and beautiful surroundings. Living here is cheap and the quality of life is high – come check it out for yourself! See more
Seven Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.