47 Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC with garage

Seven Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.

Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car

Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.

1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
18 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
14 Units Available
Brookland
127 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1184 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
The Congaree Vista
12 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,413
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
37 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$934
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
The Congaree Vista
31 Units Available
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
7 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.

1 Unit Available
105 Old Hall Road
105 Old Hall Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1400 sqft
Great Home with a Fireplace and Outside Deck Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1522 Omarest Drive
1522 Omarest Drive, St. Andrews, SC
Studio
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1522 Omarest Drive Available 07/06/20 COMING SOON! Centrally located studio apartment! - Available early July! Quaint studio apartment over private garage behind main house.
City Guide for Seven Oaks, SC

"I grew up in South Carolina, Singing all them bluegrass and country songs" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low Country")

Seven Oaks is a town of 15,755 in Lexington County, South Carolina. It’s about 3 miles to Dutch Fork and 82 miles to Charlotte, North Carolina, so basically it’s in the sticks. People love South Carolina because it feel like a slice of heaven – gorgeous weather, easy access to the ocean and beautiful surroundings. Living here is cheap and the quality of life is high – come check it out for yourself!  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seven Oaks, SC

Seven Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

