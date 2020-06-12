/
3 bedroom apartments
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.
Challendon
1 Unit Available
320 Biscayne Road
320 Biscayne Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1728 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car
Verified
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Broad River Corridor
8 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
116 Delft Lane
116 Delft Lane, St. Andrews, SC
A charming home in Columbia! Your next property includes: --4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,800 square feet --Tons of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring --Updated kitchen with ample cabinetry --Carport and large backyard --Pet
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
5905 State Road S-32-758
5905 Ellisor Street, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1587 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.
1 Unit Available
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1552 sqft
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.
Verified
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
5 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,012
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$899
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified
$
4 Units Available
Three Rivers Apartments
900 Gracern Rd, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Just off I-26. Playground, picnic area, and on-site pool with a sundeck. Flexible leasing terms. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, energy efficient appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
$
4 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Verified
$
38 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
Verified
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Verified
20 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
