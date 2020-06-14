Apartment List
122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC

Finding an apartment in Seven Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
320 Biscayne Road
320 Biscayne Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1728 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
805 Seton Road
805 Seton Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1205 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful 3-Bed/2-Bath home has gorgeous hardwood floors, a cook-friendly kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room, and a single-car

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Challendon
1 Unit Available
225 Biddle Rd.
225 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1537 sqft
225 Biddle Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom near Irmo - Single story home just off Piney Grove Road, between St. Andrews and Harbison. Three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, bonus room/finished garaged, washer/dryer connections, fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3700 Bush River Rd
3700 Bush River Road, Seven Oaks, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
979 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to interstates. No Smoking. Newly renovated with bamboo floors new carpet and tile throughout.. Private fenced in patio area. In unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 01:09am
11 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1125 sqft
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$804
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$801
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broad River Corridor
7 Units Available
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$769
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1620 Morninghill Drive
1620 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1633 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1703 Morninghill Drive
1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1548 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5905 State Road S-32-758
5905 Ellisor Street, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1587 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
150 Jeremiah Road
150 Jeremiah Rd, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2070 sqft
**Apply Today & get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month term** 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a double garage. All one level, 9' ceilings package includes complementing taller windows and front door PLUS larger baseboards and casings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Living at 100 Riverbend is much more than living in an apartment community, it's a way of life. At 100 Riverbend, we realize that how you live is just as important as where you live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown
10 Units Available
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
474 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbiana Ridge
8 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,221
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$703
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Last updated June 13 at 04:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$930
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes
4501 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$887
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1250 sqft
Reserve at River Walk Apartment Homes offers six unique floor plans and plenty of amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and ice makers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
City Guide for Seven Oaks, SC

"I grew up in South Carolina, Singing all them bluegrass and country songs" (-- Josh Turner, "South Carolina Low Country")

Seven Oaks is a town of 15,755 in Lexington County, South Carolina. It’s about 3 miles to Dutch Fork and 82 miles to Charlotte, North Carolina, so basically it’s in the sticks. People love South Carolina because it feel like a slice of heaven – gorgeous weather, easy access to the ocean and beautiful surroundings. Living here is cheap and the quality of life is high – come check it out for yourself!  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seven Oaks, SC

Finding an apartment in Seven Oaks that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

