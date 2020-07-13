/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Challendon
209 Biddle Road
209 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1144 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator with stove, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a fenced yard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Challendon
529 Broken Hill Road
529 Broken Hill Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1204 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
114 Tram Road
114 Tram Road, Seven Oaks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2802 sqft
Come tour this four bed, three bath home today! This unit has 2802 square feet of space, with amenities including stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3501 Bronte Road
3501 Bronte Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1305 sqft
No Longer Available Leased This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Oaks
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$859
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
10 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
12 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$788
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$640
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1230 sqft
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1208 Bush River Road
1208 Bush River Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1040 sqft
Updated second story condo in Lexington Green neighborhood. Conveniently located near I26 and I20, close to downtown Columbia, walking distance to shopping. This condo has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
316 Avery Place Drive
316 Avery Place Drive, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1593 sqft
316 Avery Place Drive Available 08/13/20 St. Andrews - Lovely home in Coatesworth area close to Harbison and I-26. (RLNE5917243)
Results within 5 miles of Seven Oaks
Last updated July 13 at 08:19am
9 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1350 sqft
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
Last updated July 13 at 08:09am
36 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Landmark at Pine Court Apartment Homes
3900 Bentley Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$816
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1047 sqft
Beautiful waterfront location, close to Broad River and the River Trail. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour gym, car wash area, pool, tennis court and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.