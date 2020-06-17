All apartments in Seven Oaks
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:07 AM

114 Tram Road

114 Tram Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1938779
Location

114 Tram Road, Seven Oaks, SC 29210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2802 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Come tour this four bed, three bath home today! This unit has 2802 square feet of space, with amenities including stove and dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a carport and a porch. Minutes away from I-26. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Tram Road have any available units?
114 Tram Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Tram Road have?
Some of 114 Tram Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Tram Road currently offering any rent specials?
114 Tram Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Tram Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Tram Road is pet friendly.
Does 114 Tram Road offer parking?
Yes, 114 Tram Road offers parking.
Does 114 Tram Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Tram Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Tram Road have a pool?
No, 114 Tram Road does not have a pool.
Does 114 Tram Road have accessible units?
No, 114 Tram Road does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Tram Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Tram Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Tram Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 Tram Road has units with air conditioning.
