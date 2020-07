Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

957 Whispering View Court Available 06/07/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - End Unit Townhome Located in Lexington Commons in Rock Hill, SC off of I-77, Very close to local shopping and restaurants 2 Bedrooms (Master is on the Main Level) & A Loft, 2.5 Bathrooms, Vaulted Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range,Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.

No Smoking. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available on June 7, 2019).



(RLNE3188742)