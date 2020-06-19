922 Main Street

Amenities

recently renovated conference room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room

Fantastic location for your business in the heart of Rock Hill SC with easy access to I77 to Charlotte NC and / or Columbia SC. Immediate occupancy available. Six office work suites with kitchen and / or conference room. Open warehouse storage area leading to work shed. Fully renovated property ready for Office, Showroom, Display, Storage or Warehouse. Minimum 1 year lease with extended terms available. Additional enclosed unconditioned storage also available for an additional rate. Additional gravel yard at rear of property proved access from front or rear of property.