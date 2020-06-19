All apartments in Rock Hill
922 Main Street

922 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

922 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

recently renovated
conference room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
Fantastic location for your business in the heart of Rock Hill SC with easy access to I77 to Charlotte NC and / or Columbia SC. Immediate occupancy available. Six office work suites with kitchen and / or conference room. Open warehouse storage area leading to work shed. Fully renovated property ready for Office, Showroom, Display, Storage or Warehouse. Minimum 1 year lease with extended terms available. Additional enclosed unconditioned storage also available for an additional rate. Additional gravel yard at rear of property proved access from front or rear of property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Main Street have any available units?
922 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 922 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 922 Main Street offer parking?
No, 922 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 922 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Main Street have a pool?
No, 922 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 922 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

