Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

921 McDow Drive

921 Mcdow Drive · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921 McDow Drive · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
921 McDow Drive Available 05/22/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, and dining room. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a stove, dishwasher,and refrigerator. This property also has washer/dryer hookups, a chain Fence and a Carport.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Left on India Hook, Right on McDow

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4387807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 McDow Drive have any available units?
921 McDow Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 McDow Drive have?
Some of 921 McDow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 McDow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 McDow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 McDow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 McDow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 921 McDow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 McDow Drive does offer parking.
Does 921 McDow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 McDow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 McDow Drive have a pool?
No, 921 McDow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 McDow Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 McDow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 McDow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 McDow Drive has units with dishwashers.
