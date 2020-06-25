All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

919 College Avenue

919 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 College Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Winthrop University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
919 College Avenue Available 07/12/19 2 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance To Winthrop University! - This property is perfect for college students and is conveniently located close to Winthrop University! It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex with a living room, dining room, open kitchen, and laundry room. It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer (not guaranteed). It also features an outside storage space. Please contact our office to schedule a showing!

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, right at the first cross street on College Avenue.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: Please contact our office to schedule a showing!

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3202785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
