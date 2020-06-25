Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage

919 College Avenue Available 07/12/19 2 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance To Winthrop University! - This property is perfect for college students and is conveniently located close to Winthrop University! It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom triplex with a living room, dining room, open kitchen, and laundry room. It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer (not guaranteed). It also features an outside storage space. Please contact our office to schedule a showing!



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, right at the first cross street on College Avenue.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: Please contact our office to schedule a showing!



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3202785)