Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

834 Iredell Street

834 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

834 Iredell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment off Dave Lyle! - Don't miss this wonderful newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd floor end unit Apartment. The unit has a nice open floor plan that consists of 913 square feet of heated living space plus exterior storage space. The apartment comes complete with appliances: side by side refrigerator with ice in the door, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and a washer & dryer (as-is). Large closets and ample storage. Easy access to shopping, dining and minutes from downtown Rock Hill.

Directions: Right on Ebenezer Rd and follow Oakland Ave and Dave Lyle Blvd to Iredell St. Turn right onto Iredell St.

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Iredell Street have any available units?
834 Iredell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Iredell Street have?
Some of 834 Iredell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Iredell Street currently offering any rent specials?
834 Iredell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Iredell Street pet-friendly?
No, 834 Iredell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 834 Iredell Street offer parking?
No, 834 Iredell Street does not offer parking.
Does 834 Iredell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Iredell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Iredell Street have a pool?
No, 834 Iredell Street does not have a pool.
Does 834 Iredell Street have accessible units?
No, 834 Iredell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Iredell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Iredell Street has units with dishwashers.

