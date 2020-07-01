834 Iredell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment off Dave Lyle! - Don't miss this wonderful newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 2nd floor end unit Apartment. The unit has a nice open floor plan that consists of 913 square feet of heated living space plus exterior storage space. The apartment comes complete with appliances: side by side refrigerator with ice in the door, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and a washer & dryer (as-is). Large closets and ample storage. Easy access to shopping, dining and minutes from downtown Rock Hill.



Directions: Right on Ebenezer Rd and follow Oakland Ave and Dave Lyle Blvd to Iredell St. Turn right onto Iredell St.



Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3322333)