Rock Hill, SC
830 Gist Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

830 Gist Road

830 Gist Road · No Longer Available
Location

830 Gist Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
830 Gist Road Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home w/ Carport & Fence! - This brick ranch home is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a large living/dining room combo. The kitchen was recently upgraded with wood plank flooring and new counter tops! Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. It has central a/c and gas heat with hardwood & carpet flooring throughout. There are washer/dryer hookups. It also features a carport a fenced in backyard!

Lease Terms: One Year.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Right on Camden, Right on Cherry Road, Right on Westover, Left on Gist.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4886311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Gist Road have any available units?
830 Gist Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Gist Road have?
Some of 830 Gist Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Gist Road currently offering any rent specials?
830 Gist Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Gist Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Gist Road is pet friendly.
Does 830 Gist Road offer parking?
Yes, 830 Gist Road offers parking.
Does 830 Gist Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Gist Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Gist Road have a pool?
No, 830 Gist Road does not have a pool.
Does 830 Gist Road have accessible units?
No, 830 Gist Road does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Gist Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Gist Road has units with dishwashers.
