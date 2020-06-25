Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

830 Gist Road Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home w/ Carport & Fence! - This brick ranch home is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a large living/dining room combo. The kitchen was recently upgraded with wood plank flooring and new counter tops! Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. It has central a/c and gas heat with hardwood & carpet flooring throughout. There are washer/dryer hookups. It also features a carport a fenced in backyard!



Lease Terms: One Year.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, Right on Camden, Right on Cherry Road, Right on Westover, Left on Gist.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4886311)