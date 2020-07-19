All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
718 Cherry Hills Place
Last updated March 26 2019 at 2:53 PM

718 Cherry Hills Place

718 Cherry Hills Place · No Longer Available
Location

718 Cherry Hills Place, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Ranch home with a Bonus upstairs floor plan. Master on Main. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Features to include engineered hardwood floors, granite counter tops ceramic tile, fire place, kitchen island. Neighborhood amenities include pool , club house, pond, walking trails and gold community style living. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and I77.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Cherry Hills Place have any available units?
718 Cherry Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Cherry Hills Place have?
Some of 718 Cherry Hills Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Cherry Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
718 Cherry Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Cherry Hills Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Cherry Hills Place is pet friendly.
Does 718 Cherry Hills Place offer parking?
No, 718 Cherry Hills Place does not offer parking.
Does 718 Cherry Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Cherry Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Cherry Hills Place have a pool?
Yes, 718 Cherry Hills Place has a pool.
Does 718 Cherry Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 718 Cherry Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Cherry Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Cherry Hills Place does not have units with dishwashers.
