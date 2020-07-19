718 Cherry Hills Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Ranch home with a Bonus upstairs floor plan. Master on Main. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Features to include engineered hardwood floors, granite counter tops ceramic tile, fire place, kitchen island. Neighborhood amenities include pool , club house, pond, walking trails and gold community style living. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and I77.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.