718 Cherry Hills Place

Amenities
Brand New Ranch home with a Bonus upstairs floor plan. Master on Main. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Features to include engineered hardwood floors, granite counter tops ceramic tile, fire place, kitchen island. Neighborhood amenities include pool , club house, pond, walking trails and gold community style living. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, and I77.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.