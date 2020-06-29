All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

636 Bancroft Dr

636 Bancroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

636 Bancroft Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Winthrop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
pet friendly
- Tri-level home with 4 bedrooms, all of which have ceiling fan/light's and 2 baths which are newly painted and updated with lighting fixtures In desirable Winthrop Heights, No HOA! The split design of the house allows for privacy from the family area of the house. A home office, guest suite, school room or large family room can be situated downstairs. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, includes a new washer and dryer!There is abundant parking and a paved driveway. The location is a lovely, well-tended neighborhood with wide streets, large lots and mature trees, proximate to the Winthrop Coliseum, Cherry Park and shopping.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4494917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Bancroft Dr have any available units?
636 Bancroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Bancroft Dr have?
Some of 636 Bancroft Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Bancroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
636 Bancroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Bancroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Bancroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 636 Bancroft Dr offer parking?
Yes, 636 Bancroft Dr offers parking.
Does 636 Bancroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Bancroft Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Bancroft Dr have a pool?
No, 636 Bancroft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 636 Bancroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 636 Bancroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Bancroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Bancroft Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
