All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 549 Gentle Breeze Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
549 Gentle Breeze Ln.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

549 Gentle Breeze Ln.

549 Gentle Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

549 Gentle Breeze Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Secluded 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home! - Beautiful secluded home but still minutes from I-77, Dave Lyle and Downtown Rock Hill that is a must see! Spacious Master bedroom with walk-closet, private bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The kitchen has tile flooring with the dining attached and is equipped with an electric smooth top stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry. Leading out of the kitchen is the large family room with hardwood flooring. Upstairs is hardwood and carpet bedrooms with a bonus room, and laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer (as-is). French doors lead to the back patio and a great sized fenced in back yard for privacy!

Pet Policy: Pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Directions to property: Right on Ebenezer, Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Heckle Blvd. Right onto Ogden Rd. left onto Soft Winds Village Dr. Right onto Pleasant View Rd. Left onto Gentle Breeze Ln.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4770689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have any available units?
549 Gentle Breeze Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have?
Some of 549 Gentle Breeze Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
549 Gentle Breeze Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. offers parking.
Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have a pool?
No, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have accessible units?
No, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Gentle Breeze Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College