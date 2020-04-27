549 Gentle Breeze Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful Secluded 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home! - Beautiful secluded home but still minutes from I-77, Dave Lyle and Downtown Rock Hill that is a must see! Spacious Master bedroom with walk-closet, private bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The kitchen has tile flooring with the dining attached and is equipped with an electric smooth top stove, double door refrigerator, dishwasher and large pantry. Leading out of the kitchen is the large family room with hardwood flooring. Upstairs is hardwood and carpet bedrooms with a bonus room, and laundry room equipped with a washer/dryer (as-is). French doors lead to the back patio and a great sized fenced in back yard for privacy!



Pet Policy: Pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Directions to property: Right on Ebenezer, Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Heckle Blvd. Right onto Ogden Rd. left onto Soft Winds Village Dr. Right onto Pleasant View Rd. Left onto Gentle Breeze Ln.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



