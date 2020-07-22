548 Claire Lane

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Alexanderia Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Close to Northwestern High School, Aquatic Center, Local Shopping and Restaurants, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer (not warrantied). 1 Car Garage. Patio in Back. ***Half Off of the First Month's Rent***

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5245123)