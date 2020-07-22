All apartments in Rock Hill
548 Claire Lane
548 Claire Lane

548 Claire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

548 Claire Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Rawlinson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Alexanderia Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Close to Northwestern High School, Aquatic Center, Local Shopping and Restaurants, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer (not warrantied). 1 Car Garage. Patio in Back. ***Half Off of the First Month's Rent***
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE5245123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
