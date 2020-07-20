Amenities

547 Stonehenge Drive Available 04/24/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Ranch Home Located in the Springsteen Plantation Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 (Charlotte and Columbia), Restaurants, Shopping, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Floor concept for Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Patio. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 24, 2020).



(RLNE4076185)