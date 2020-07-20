All apartments in Rock Hill
547 Stonehenge Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

547 Stonehenge Drive

547 Stonehenge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

547 Stonehenge Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
547 Stonehenge Drive Available 04/24/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Ranch Home Located in the Springsteen Plantation Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 (Charlotte and Columbia), Restaurants, Shopping, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Floor concept for Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Patio. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 24, 2020).

(RLNE4076185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Stonehenge Drive have any available units?
547 Stonehenge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 Stonehenge Drive have?
Some of 547 Stonehenge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 Stonehenge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
547 Stonehenge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Stonehenge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 547 Stonehenge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 547 Stonehenge Drive offer parking?
No, 547 Stonehenge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 547 Stonehenge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Stonehenge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Stonehenge Drive have a pool?
No, 547 Stonehenge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 547 Stonehenge Drive have accessible units?
No, 547 Stonehenge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Stonehenge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 547 Stonehenge Drive has units with dishwashers.
