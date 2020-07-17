All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 4539 Chestwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
4539 Chestwood Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4539 Chestwood Court

4539 Chestwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4539 Chestwood Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4539 Chestwood Court Available 06/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - House Located in Norwood Ridge Community in Rock Hill, SC, Very close to I-77,Charlotte,Shopping and Restaurants, 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Bonus Room, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Screened Porch, 2 Car Garage.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019-possibly sooner).

(RLNE4737669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Chestwood Court have any available units?
4539 Chestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Chestwood Court have?
Some of 4539 Chestwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Chestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Chestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Chestwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 Chestwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4539 Chestwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4539 Chestwood Court offers parking.
Does 4539 Chestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Chestwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Chestwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4539 Chestwood Court has a pool.
Does 4539 Chestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4539 Chestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Chestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 Chestwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College