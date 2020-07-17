Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4539 Chestwood Court Available 06/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - House Located in Norwood Ridge Community in Rock Hill, SC, Very close to I-77,Charlotte,Shopping and Restaurants, 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Bonus Room, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Screened Porch, 2 Car Garage.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019-possibly sooner).



(RLNE4737669)