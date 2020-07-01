All apartments in Rock Hill
442 Willowspring Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

442 Willowspring Lane

442 Willow Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

442 Willow Spring Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute Cozy Two Bedroom Condo - Located near Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. It has a living room, dining area and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. This property also features a large back deck, central heating and a/c, with washer/dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: NO PETS!!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Willowbrook Avenue, right on Willowspring Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Willowspring Lane have any available units?
442 Willowspring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Willowspring Lane have?
Some of 442 Willowspring Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Willowspring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
442 Willowspring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Willowspring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 442 Willowspring Lane offer parking?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 442 Willowspring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Willowspring Lane have a pool?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 442 Willowspring Lane have accessible units?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Willowspring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Willowspring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

