442 Willowspring Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute Cozy Two Bedroom Condo - Located near Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. It has a living room, dining area and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. This property also features a large back deck, central heating and a/c, with washer/dryer hookups.



Pet Policy: NO PETS!!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Willowbrook Avenue, right on Willowspring Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5472387)