Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

437 1/2 Hope Street Available 12/20/19 Walking Distance to Downtown and Winthrop - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home is centrally located within walking distance to Downtown and Winthrop with quick access to I-77. It has a large kitchen including a stove, refrigerator with ice maker and breakfast area, a central hall with space for a study, 3 spacious bedrooms and living room. The property is fenced with nice parking and a concrete patio.



Pet Policy: Small pets only. 20 lbs or less.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave. Left onto Hope, Left onto Annie Lane.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3670691)