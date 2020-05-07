All apartments in Rock Hill
437 1/2 Hope Street
437 1/2 Hope Street

437 1/2 Hope St · No Longer Available
Location

437 1/2 Hope St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
437 1/2 Hope Street Available 12/20/19 Walking Distance to Downtown and Winthrop - This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home is centrally located within walking distance to Downtown and Winthrop with quick access to I-77. It has a large kitchen including a stove, refrigerator with ice maker and breakfast area, a central hall with space for a study, 3 spacious bedrooms and living room. The property is fenced with nice parking and a concrete patio.

Pet Policy: Small pets only. 20 lbs or less.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Charlotte Ave. Left onto Hope, Left onto Annie Lane.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3670691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

