All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like
417 Kimbrell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
417 Kimbrell Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

417 Kimbrell Street

417 Kimbrell Street · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

417 Kimbrell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 Kimbrell Street · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
417 Kimbrell Street Available 05/20/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove. Brand new carpet installed throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. There is gas heat, central a/c, and full sized washer/dryer hook ups! The backyard is fenced in with a small patio area!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Rd., Right onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Southern St., Right onto Piano Pl., Right onto Dave Lyle Blvd., Right onto Willowbrook Ave. Right onto Kimbrell St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE2079406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 417 Kimbrell Street have any available units?
417 Kimbrell Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Kimbrell Street have?
Some of 417 Kimbrell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Kimbrell Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 Kimbrell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Kimbrell Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 417 Kimbrell Street offer parking?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 Kimbrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Kimbrell Street have a pool?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 Kimbrell Street have accessible units?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Kimbrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Kimbrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop UniversitySpartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeCatawba College