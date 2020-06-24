All apartments in Rock Hill
403 Rich Street
403 Rich Street

403 Rich Street · (704) 870-0910
Location

403 Rich Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with hardwoods throughout. Two bedroom, two bath. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Home is gated with a driveway located in the back. Gorgeous deck off the kitchen. Newer appliances, and washer and dryer hook ups.
*Fresh coat of paint has been applied to the entire home!
* New photos will be posted the Week of June 22nd.
* No dishwasher

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Rich Street have any available units?
403 Rich Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 403 Rich Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 Rich Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Rich Street pet-friendly?
No, 403 Rich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 403 Rich Street offer parking?
No, 403 Rich Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 Rich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Rich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Rich Street have a pool?
No, 403 Rich Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 Rich Street have accessible units?
No, 403 Rich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Rich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Rich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Rich Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Rich Street does not have units with air conditioning.
