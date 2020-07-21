319 Scoggins Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath home in Rock Hill, SC - Available Now!
SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
This beautiful home was just partially renovated, kitchen cabinets were freshly stained, & has nice hardwood floors!
Tenant pays for utilities & handles lawn maintenance.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable.
Details & Inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.
No pets Allowed!
Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.