319 Scoggins Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

319 Scoggins Street

319 Scoggins Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 Scoggins Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sunset Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom / 1 Bath home in Rock Hill, SC - Available Now!

SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This beautiful home was just partially renovated, kitchen cabinets were freshly stained, & has nice hardwood floors!

Tenant pays for utilities & handles lawn maintenance.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.

No pets Allowed!

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

