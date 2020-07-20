279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C

Amenities

2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom town home, conveniently located right across from Piedmont Medical Center!!! - Property features living room, dining room area, laundry room and patio. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Electric heat and central A/C. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Water, sewer and electricity is with the City of Rock Hill.



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Ave. Left onto South Herlong Ave. Units are on the left hand side after Piedmont Hospital.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3540517)