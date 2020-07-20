All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C

279 Herlong Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

279 Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom town home, conveniently located right across from Piedmont Medical Center!!! - Property features living room, dining room area, laundry room and patio. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Electric heat and central A/C. Carpet and vinyl flooring. Water, sewer and electricity is with the City of Rock Hill.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Ave. Left onto South Herlong Ave. Units are on the left hand side after Piedmont Hospital.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3540517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have any available units?
279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have?
Some of 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C currently offering any rent specials?
279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C is pet friendly.
Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C offer parking?
No, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C does not offer parking.
Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have a pool?
No, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C does not have a pool.
Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have accessible units?
No, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Herlong Avenue Unit: C has units with dishwashers.
