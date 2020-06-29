All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

2326 Marett Boulevard

2326 Marett Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Marett Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedrooms off Mt. Gallant!! - Location Location Location!! This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is right off Mt. Gallant near tons of shopping, dinning, and I-77. Throughout the home is original hardwood floors with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The eat-in kitchen offers an electric smooth top stove with a side entrance to the home that leads to the carport. All bedrooms offers large closets. Additional perks include built-in wall shelving, very large front and back yard, partial fenced in backyard, and full sized washer/dryer hookups.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue onto W Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook, right on McDow, right on Marett Blvd

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5434452)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Marett Boulevard have any available units?
2326 Marett Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2326 Marett Boulevard have?
Some of 2326 Marett Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Marett Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Marett Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Marett Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Marett Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 2326 Marett Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Marett Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2326 Marett Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2326 Marett Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Marett Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2326 Marett Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2326 Marett Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2326 Marett Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Marett Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2326 Marett Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

