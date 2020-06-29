2326 Marett Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

3 Bedrooms off Mt. Gallant!! - Location Location Location!! This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom is right off Mt. Gallant near tons of shopping, dinning, and I-77. Throughout the home is original hardwood floors with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The eat-in kitchen offers an electric smooth top stove with a side entrance to the home that leads to the carport. All bedrooms offers large closets. Additional perks include built-in wall shelving, very large front and back yard, partial fenced in backyard, and full sized washer/dryer hookups.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue onto W Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook, right on McDow, right on Marett Blvd



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5434452)