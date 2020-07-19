All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
226 Adams Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

226 Adams Street

226 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 Adams Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Laurelwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Only Steps from Winthrop University! - Super convenient to Winthrop University is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home! This newly updated property has huge rooms including the kitchen that is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, and a lot of cabinetry. Additional perks of this home is the large backyard, large front porch, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. 2nd exit at traffic circle onto W. White St. Left onto Adams St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4478778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

