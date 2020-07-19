226 Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Only Steps from Winthrop University! - Super convenient to Winthrop University is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home! This newly updated property has huge rooms including the kitchen that is equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, and a lot of cabinetry. Additional perks of this home is the large backyard, large front porch, ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. 2nd exit at traffic circle onto W. White St. Left onto Adams St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



(RLNE4478778)