Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

217 Charlotte Ave

217 Charlotte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

217 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Charming 4 br, 2 ba home on Charlotte Ave! - Open House to view the property on Thursday, May 28th from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.

Location!! This charming home is located on Charlotte Ave in Rock Hill just one block from Glen Cairn Gardens, minutes to Winthrop University and walking distance to downtown Rock Hill.

This home welcomes you with a large rocking chair front porch and features hardwood floors throughout with two decorative fireplaces. The main level includes a spacious living room, two bedrooms with a full hall bath, a dining room, a study / den and a kitchen with stainless appliances. The master suite has an updated bathroom with a full tile shower.

The lower level includes a 4th bedroom / bonus room, a large storage area and washer dryer hook ups. The bonus room leads to a 2-car garage and a private back yard on acre. The property is partial fenced in, has central heat/AC, all electric appliances, natural gas for the water heater & heat. Home is wired for a security system. All utilities and yard maintenance are tenants responsibility.

Available immediately. No vaping or smoking inside the home. Rental Insurance required at all times. For more information please or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3882064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Charlotte Ave have any available units?
217 Charlotte Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Charlotte Ave have?
Some of 217 Charlotte Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Charlotte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
217 Charlotte Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Charlotte Ave pet-friendly?
No, 217 Charlotte Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 217 Charlotte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 217 Charlotte Ave offers parking.
Does 217 Charlotte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Charlotte Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Charlotte Ave have a pool?
No, 217 Charlotte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 217 Charlotte Ave have accessible units?
No, 217 Charlotte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Charlotte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Charlotte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

