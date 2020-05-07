217 Charlotte Ave

Amenities

Charming 4 br, 2 ba home on Charlotte Ave! - Open House to view the property on Thursday, May 28th from 4:00 - 6:00 pm.



Location!! This charming home is located on Charlotte Ave in Rock Hill just one block from Glen Cairn Gardens, minutes to Winthrop University and walking distance to downtown Rock Hill.



This home welcomes you with a large rocking chair front porch and features hardwood floors throughout with two decorative fireplaces. The main level includes a spacious living room, two bedrooms with a full hall bath, a dining room, a study / den and a kitchen with stainless appliances. The master suite has an updated bathroom with a full tile shower.



The lower level includes a 4th bedroom / bonus room, a large storage area and washer dryer hook ups. The bonus room leads to a 2-car garage and a private back yard on acre. The property is partial fenced in, has central heat/AC, all electric appliances, natural gas for the water heater & heat. Home is wired for a security system. All utilities and yard maintenance are tenants responsibility.



Available immediately. No vaping or smoking inside the home. Rental Insurance required at all times. For more information please or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



No Pets Allowed



