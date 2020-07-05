All apartments in Rock Hill
1788 Ebenezer Road

1788 Ebenezer Road · No Longer Available
Location

1788 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Absolutely perfect 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in an amazing location in Rock Hill! Be the first to rent this unit as renovations have just been complete! Great floor plan with kitchen looking into dining room, living room, and a private patio and half bath on the first floor and two big size bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup is available. Located across the street from Piedmont Medical Center, Food Lion, new Starbucks, Cherry Rd. and Celanese! Available for move in now so act fast! Will accept Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8)

Security Deposit is $950, Application Fee is $45 . Background/Credit check will be ran.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Ebenezer Road have any available units?
1788 Ebenezer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1788 Ebenezer Road have?
Some of 1788 Ebenezer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 Ebenezer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Ebenezer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Ebenezer Road pet-friendly?
No, 1788 Ebenezer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1788 Ebenezer Road offer parking?
No, 1788 Ebenezer Road does not offer parking.
Does 1788 Ebenezer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 Ebenezer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Ebenezer Road have a pool?
No, 1788 Ebenezer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1788 Ebenezer Road have accessible units?
No, 1788 Ebenezer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Ebenezer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1788 Ebenezer Road has units with dishwashers.

