1788 Ebenezer Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Absolutely perfect 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in an amazing location in Rock Hill! Be the first to rent this unit as renovations have just been complete! Great floor plan with kitchen looking into dining room, living room, and a private patio and half bath on the first floor and two big size bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Washer/Dryer hookup is available. Located across the street from Piedmont Medical Center, Food Lion, new Starbucks, Cherry Rd. and Celanese! Available for move in now so act fast! Will accept Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8)



Security Deposit is $950, Application Fee is $45 . Background/Credit check will be ran.