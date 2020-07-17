169 Westerwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom House with Bonus Space! - This 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home is situated on a elongated lot with a bonus room/office space that has separate heating and air. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar and dinning area that is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Additional perks include a large backyard, freshly painted, LVT & carpet flooring, gas heat, paved driveway, and a washer/dryer (as-is). Conventionally located to Piedmont Medical Hospital, Winthrop University, shopping, and tons of dining!



Pet Policy: Cats Only! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Westerwood Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4547183)