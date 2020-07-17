All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

169 Westerwood Drive

169 Westerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

169 Westerwood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

3 Bedroom House with Bonus Space! - This 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home is situated on a elongated lot with a bonus room/office space that has separate heating and air. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar and dinning area that is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Additional perks include a large backyard, freshly painted, LVT & carpet flooring, gas heat, paved driveway, and a washer/dryer (as-is). Conventionally located to Piedmont Medical Hospital, Winthrop University, shopping, and tons of dining!

Pet Policy: Cats Only! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Westerwood Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4547183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Westerwood Drive have any available units?
169 Westerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Westerwood Drive have?
Some of 169 Westerwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Westerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Westerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Westerwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Westerwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 169 Westerwood Drive offer parking?
No, 169 Westerwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 169 Westerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Westerwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Westerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 169 Westerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 Westerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Westerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Westerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Westerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
