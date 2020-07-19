Amenities

1636 Amber Lane Available 03/15/19 Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath House!! - Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath House! Large Living room with Vaulted Ceiling, Eat-In Kitchen, Dining room, Large Master Bedroom with Double Entry Doors! Appliances: ALL STAINLESS STEEL Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Over the Range Microwave!! Gas Heat & Central Air. Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Tiled Bathroom, Granite Counter-tops with tile back-splash. Laundry Room with Barn Door Closure, Washer/Dryer (as is). Fireplace. Large Deck with Privacy Panel, Fenced in back yard, Ceiling Fans, Updated fixtures! Entrances to Deck from Kitchen and Living room.



The Outdoor Shed is for Owner Use Only.



Pet Policy: NO PETS!!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, continue on Marett Blvd, right on Amber Lane



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



