Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1636 Amber Lane

1636 Amber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Amber Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
1636 Amber Lane Available 03/15/19 Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath House!! - Beautiful Open Concept 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath House! Large Living room with Vaulted Ceiling, Eat-In Kitchen, Dining room, Large Master Bedroom with Double Entry Doors! Appliances: ALL STAINLESS STEEL Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Double Oven, Over the Range Microwave!! Gas Heat & Central Air. Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Tiled Bathroom, Granite Counter-tops with tile back-splash. Laundry Room with Barn Door Closure, Washer/Dryer (as is). Fireplace. Large Deck with Privacy Panel, Fenced in back yard, Ceiling Fans, Updated fixtures! Entrances to Deck from Kitchen and Living room.

The Outdoor Shed is for Owner Use Only.

Pet Policy: NO PETS!!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, continue on Marett Blvd, right on Amber Lane

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1837149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Amber Lane have any available units?
1636 Amber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Amber Lane have?
Some of 1636 Amber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Amber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Amber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Amber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Amber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Amber Lane offer parking?
No, 1636 Amber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Amber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 Amber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Amber Lane have a pool?
No, 1636 Amber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Amber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1636 Amber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Amber Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Amber Lane has units with dishwashers.
