1515 Maypine Commons Way
Last updated February 4 2020

1515 Maypine Commons Way

Location

1515 Maypine Commons Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located very close to I-77 (Charlotte & Columbia) in the Lextington Commons Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC 2 Master Suites (Upstairs) with 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Open Plan Living Room with Dining Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave. Laundry Room off of Kitchen with Washer & Dryer. Storage Room outside. Patio
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (No Cats/Possible Small Dog).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4484379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

