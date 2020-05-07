All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1431 Edgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1431 Edgewood Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1431 Edgewood Drive

1431 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1431 Edgewood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home off Heckle Blvd with Central Heat & Air - Recently renovated with new paint, appliances and fixtures, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is cute as can be. The kitchen comes equipped with a new stove and refrigerator. A new central heating and air system was installed in 2019. Both of the bedrooms are big and bright. There is a huge backyard with plenty of room to run and play. The original hardwood floors have been resurfaced and vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom...no carpet!!!

Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Turn left onto Heckle Blvd., Right onto Flint Hill, Left onto Edgewood.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4722704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
1431 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 1431 Edgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Edgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1431 Edgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1431 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1431 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Edgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College