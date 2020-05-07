1431 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home off Heckle Blvd with Central Heat & Air - Recently renovated with new paint, appliances and fixtures, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is cute as can be. The kitchen comes equipped with a new stove and refrigerator. A new central heating and air system was installed in 2019. Both of the bedrooms are big and bright. There is a huge backyard with plenty of room to run and play. The original hardwood floors have been resurfaced and vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom...no carpet!!!



Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd. Turn right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Turn left onto Heckle Blvd., Right onto Flint Hill, Left onto Edgewood.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4722704)