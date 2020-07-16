All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 AM

1370 McDow Drive

1370 Mcdow Drive · (704) 350-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1370 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms apts in Rock Hill.
COMING SOON, AUGUST 1ST!
1370 McDow Drive.

Features:
New granite counter tops
White stone backsplash in the kitchen
Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.
Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator.
New Farmhouse Sink
Brand new stylish grey paint throughout.
Open Porch off the new kitchen screen door.
Security gate at front door for added peace of mind.

Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer in unit.

2 parking spaces per unit.

Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking allowed in Unit.

Background, Criminal and Credit Check

Professionally managed by SRP Management
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Details & Inquiries, Text Us- 704-868-4065!

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $895, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 McDow Drive have any available units?
1370 McDow Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 McDow Drive have?
Some of 1370 McDow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 McDow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1370 McDow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 McDow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1370 McDow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1370 McDow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1370 McDow Drive offers parking.
Does 1370 McDow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1370 McDow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 McDow Drive have a pool?
No, 1370 McDow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1370 McDow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1370 McDow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 McDow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 McDow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
