Amenities
Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms apts in Rock Hill.
COMING SOON, AUGUST 1ST!
1370 McDow Drive.
Features:
New granite counter tops
White stone backsplash in the kitchen
Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.
Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator.
New Farmhouse Sink
Brand new stylish grey paint throughout.
Open Porch off the new kitchen screen door.
Security gate at front door for added peace of mind.
Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer in unit.
2 parking spaces per unit.
Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking allowed in Unit.
Background, Criminal and Credit Check
Professionally managed by SRP Management
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Details & Inquiries, Text Us- 704-868-4065!
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $895, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.