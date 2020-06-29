1259 Asbury Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom in Glenn Eagle Subdivision! - This property is a 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms home features a relaxing in front porch. The spacious kitchen is overlooking the back deck. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove. Laundry area with full size washer/dryer hookups. Central A/C and gas heat.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St. Turn right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto W. Main St., Left onto Pelhamwood Dr. Left onto Asbury Ct.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5171316)