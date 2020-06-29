All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
1259 Asbury Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

1259 Asbury Court

1259 Asbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Asbury Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in Glenn Eagle Subdivision! - This property is a 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms home features a relaxing in front porch. The spacious kitchen is overlooking the back deck. Appliances include a refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove. Laundry area with full size washer/dryer hookups. Central A/C and gas heat.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St. Turn right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto W. Main St., Left onto Pelhamwood Dr. Left onto Asbury Ct.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5171316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Asbury Court have any available units?
1259 Asbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Asbury Court have?
Some of 1259 Asbury Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Asbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Asbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Asbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Asbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Asbury Court offer parking?
No, 1259 Asbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 1259 Asbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Asbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Asbury Court have a pool?
No, 1259 Asbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Asbury Court have accessible units?
No, 1259 Asbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Asbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1259 Asbury Court has units with dishwashers.

